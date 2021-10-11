VALPARAISO, IN - Valparaiso resident Doris Mae O'Keefe (nee Martin) passes at 94. Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Doris O'Keefe passed from this world on October 8, 2021. Doris was preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years, Kevin; her daughter, Sharon (Daniel) Robinson, and her sister Joan (Fred) Evans and her parents.

Doris' life began on December 1, 1926, in Hebron, IN as the daughter of Maynard and Ida (Claussen) Martin. Throughout life, she became endeared to all who knew her. Hard working, independent and fiercely loyal she amassed a large group of friends and acquaintances. She raised five children, influenced eight grandchildren, and doted on 16 great-grandchildren. Every birthday, anniversary, and holiday, her card as well as uplifting notes were the first to arrive in the mail. When someone in the family was ill or had passed, she was first on the phone to family and friends. She will be fondly remembered and missed.