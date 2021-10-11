Doris Mae O'Keefe (nee Martin)
Dec. 1, 1926 - Oct. 8, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN - Valparaiso resident Doris Mae O'Keefe (nee Martin) passes at 94. Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Doris O'Keefe passed from this world on October 8, 2021. Doris was preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years, Kevin; her daughter, Sharon (Daniel) Robinson, and her sister Joan (Fred) Evans and her parents.
Doris' life began on December 1, 1926, in Hebron, IN as the daughter of Maynard and Ida (Claussen) Martin. Throughout life, she became endeared to all who knew her. Hard working, independent and fiercely loyal she amassed a large group of friends and acquaintances. She raised five children, influenced eight grandchildren, and doted on 16 great-grandchildren. Every birthday, anniversary, and holiday, her card as well as uplifting notes were the first to arrive in the mail. When someone in the family was ill or had passed, she was first on the phone to family and friends. She will be fondly remembered and missed.
Doris is survived by sons: Paul (Rita) O'Keefe of Valrico, FL; John (Joni Strand) of Glendale Heights, IL; Thomas (Deborah) O'Keefe of Bremen, IN, daughter, Karen (Randall) Bentall of Valparaiso, IN and son-in-law, Daniel Robinson of Battle Creek, MI; grandchildren Kala: Kristan, Kevin Ryan, Jessica, Keanon, Rachel, Patrick and Sarah; great-grandchildren: Jaiden, Katelynn, Joel, Drew, Brody, Isabella, Addyson, S'Layh, Jordan, S'Meah, S'NayJah, Thomas, Keelin, Arla, Beatrice and Kaleigh.This obituary goes beyond Doris' directive that her final notice should simply state: "Doris was a girl who loved being in the company of family and friends."
Friends may call on Thursday, October 14, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso IN. Funeral service immediately following at 12:00 noon with Tom Kuehn officiating. Interment, Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso IN.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Doris' memory can be made to VNA Hospice of Valparaiso.
Arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC. (219) 462-3125.