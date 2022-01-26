Dec. 8, 1925 Jan. 22, 2022

DEMOTTE, IN - Doris Mae Ramage, age 96, of DeMotte, IN passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village.

Doris was born on December 8, 1925 in Mount Horeb, WI the daughter of Henry W. and Crystal A. (Kittleson) Thompson. She graduated from Emerson High School, Class of 1943. Doris married Rodman J. Ramage, Sr. on April 8, 1944 in Alexandria, LA. He preceded her in death on April 12, 2003. Doris was a homemaker and a member of the Christian Church of DeMotte.

She is survived by her loving children: Rodman (Tina) Ramage, Jr. of Monticello, Brock (Sharon) Ramage of DeMotte; four grandchildren: Kimberly (Keith) Cantrall of Holt, MI, Bennett (Stacey) Ramage of Portage, Jessica (Mark) Parrish of Columbus, OH; seven great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Lucille Carpenter and grandson, Erik Ramage.

Friends and family may visit, masks and social distancing requested by the family, at JACKSON FUNERAL SERVICE of DeMotte on Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM with funeral service immediately following at 5:00 PM with Pastor David Buche officiating. Interment will be held at Holland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Doris's name to the Christian Church of DeMotte.

To share a memory with the Ramage family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com.