Nov. 28, 1934 - Nov. 18, 2020

Doris Marie (Koruga) Onder passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

She was born on November 28, 1934 in the city of Gary, IN where she resided for 35 years, married, and started her family.

Over the years she lived at several different locations including Crown Point, IN, Siesta Key, FL, The Villages Florida, and Merrillville, IN. She had several interests and passions including Girl Scout Troop Leader, interior design, business ownership, and traveling. She was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority in Indiana.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband Andrew L. Onder and her second James Bencie.

She is survived by her four children: Joseph Onder (Rheasa), Mary Kay Hovanec (Terry), Jeffery Onder (Nancy), David Onder (Sandra); nine grandchildren: Michelle, Matthew, Jacob, Amber, Nathan, Casey, Jared, Nicole, and Corey; and 16 great-grandchildren.

She will be interred next to her husband Andrew at Calumet Park Cemetery. Rest in peace Mom.