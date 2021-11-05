 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Doris R. Erb (nee Peet)

Doris R. Erb (nee Peet)

Doris R. Erb (nee Peet)

Doris R. Erb (nee Peet)

NEWPORT NEWS, VA - Doris R. Erb (nee Peet) of Newport News, VA, age 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. She was born in Hammond, Indiana and a resident for 88 years. She is preceded in death by her husband Arthur B. Erb, mother Agnes (Lynch) Peet and father Frank Peet. She is survived by four children: Christine Morris, Cecelia Wagonner, Sharon Swafford, and Arthur J. Erb; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Schererville, IN.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Witness in Kyle Rittenhouse trial describes moments before shooting

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts