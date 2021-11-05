NEWPORT NEWS, VA - Doris R. Erb (nee Peet) of Newport News, VA, age 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. She was born in Hammond, Indiana and a resident for 88 years. She is preceded in death by her husband Arthur B. Erb, mother Agnes (Lynch) Peet and father Frank Peet. She is survived by four children: Christine Morris, Cecelia Wagonner, Sharon Swafford, and Arthur J. Erb; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.