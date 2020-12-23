Doris V. Jones Haniford

CHAGRIN FALLS, OH — Doris V. Jones Haniford, 86, passed peacefully on December 10, 2020, after battling dementia. She was the beloved wife of 28 years to the late Norbert (Skip) Haniford; dearest mother of Tim (Annette) and Gregg (Heather); and loving grandmother of Corey, Clint and Clara.

Doris grew up in Crown Point, Indiana, and received her bachelor's degree from Indiana University and taught school in Crown Point. She and her young family moved to Chagrin Falls, Ohio, in 1964, where she was a homemaker, tutored young school children and formed lifelong friendships throughout the community.

She and her husband, Skip, shared their enjoyment of the outdoors, fishing, and their dogs, which was passed down to their children and grandchildren. They loved their trips to Durango, Colorado, where Tim and Gregg were attending college and dreamed of moving to one day.

Doris was a wonderful wife, loving mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She will be greatly missed and remembered always.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in memory of Doris to the Geauga Humane Society Rescue Village, 15463 Chillicothe Road, Novelty, OH 44072.

Due to COVID-19, services will be postponed until a later time. Arrangements by Schulte & Mahon-Murphy Funeral Home, Lyndhurst, Ohio. Please sign Tribute Wall at: schultemahonmurphy.com