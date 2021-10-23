Doris Van Wie
Nov. 21, 1935 - Oct. 19, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN - Doris Van Wie, 85 of Valparaiso, formerly of Oak Forest, IL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. She was born November 21, 1935 in Chicago to Henry and Rebecca (Gill) Johnson. Doris attended Thornton Fractional High School and Eastern Illinois University. She made her career with Forest Ridge School District 142, where she began as a Librarian and retired as a School Administrator. Doris was an avid reader and a talented seamstress. She enjoyed gardening, hiking, baking, and taking cruises with her beloved husband. Doris especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and taking them on trips. She will be remembered for her wealth of knowledge and the love she had for her family. Doris was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed.
On April 27, 1957 in Chicago, Doris married Jordan Van Wie, who preceded her in death in 2019. She is survived by their daughters: Denise (Mark) Schmidtke of Valparaiso, Diane Van Wie of Plato Center, IL, Donna (Ray) Fron of Stickney, IL; grandchildren: Kristin (Chris) Jones, Sarah Schmidtke, Andrew (Steph Gray) Schmidtke, TylerGrace Bushen, Clair Fron, Vanessa Fron; and great-grandchildren: Avery and Isla Jones. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; and one sister.
Following cremation, no services will be held at this time. Memorial donations may be made in Doris' name to the VNA of NWI. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with the arrangements.