VALPARAISO, IN - Doris Van Wie, 85 of Valparaiso, formerly of Oak Forest, IL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. She was born November 21, 1935 in Chicago to Henry and Rebecca (Gill) Johnson. Doris attended Thornton Fractional High School and Eastern Illinois University. She made her career with Forest Ridge School District 142, where she began as a Librarian and retired as a School Administrator. Doris was an avid reader and a talented seamstress. She enjoyed gardening, hiking, baking, and taking cruises with her beloved husband. Doris especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and taking them on trips. She will be remembered for her wealth of knowledge and the love she had for her family. Doris was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed.