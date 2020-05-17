HOBART, IN - Doris Waldkoetter, age 86, of Hobart IN, returned to her heavenly home on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 after complications of Coronavirus. She was born on March 25, 1934 in Gibson County, TN. Doris was delivered at home with the help of a midwife for the exorbitant amount of seventy five cents. Doris grew up in Humboldt TN. As a child she worked in the fields picking cotton to help buy her clothing and shoes for school, along side her older sister and mom and dad. Around the age of fourteen(which she successfully fibbed about), she began working at the Milan TN Army Ammunition Plant, which was a manufacturer and distributer of army munitions. Later, in her twenties, Doris began work at the very popular and upscale, LakeView Restaurant and Motel in Bemis TN. She loved her job and the owners, Ruth and Harry Bond. The Bonds quickly became her second family.

She met her husband, Chris, on a weekend trip with a girlfriend to Shelbyville IN in the year 1959. Doris and Chris were married in 1960 and work brought them to the bustling city of Gary IN, that same year. Doris fulfilled her days as a wonderful homemaker and loving mother. In 2009, after the loss of her husband, Doris moved to Hobart IN. She was very happy and content in her new home which was just steps away from her daughter's. Doris loved any and all flowers. They beautifully adorned her dining room table, especially at Christmas. She has a complete and extensive photo collection of each and every one, which her family finds humor in. Doris also had an extensive collection of bells gifted to her by her many loved ones, which she cherished with all of her heart.