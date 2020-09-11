× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dorothea Neal Kirklen

LAS VEGAS, NV — Dorothea Neal Kirklen, 72, of Las Vegas, NV, formerly of East Chicago, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Spring Valley Hospital in Las Vegas, NV.

Surviviving are a son, Thamian Neal; two granddaughters, Karinn Neal and Juerel Neal; eight siblings:, Jackie (Samuel) Brown, Janet (Chester) Anderson, Prentice (Linda) King, Tim King, Darlene King, Avis (Stanley) Bell, Genesis (Jackie) King and Joseph (Diane) King; five nieces; nine nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at New Community Baptist Church, 707 169th St., Hammond, the Rev. Patrick Gillis officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020, at New Community Baptist Church from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

Dorothea was a 1967 graduate of East Chicago Roosevelt High School; retired from Inland Steel and was a former employee of Gary Public Transportation.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Kirklen, Neal and King families during their time of loss.