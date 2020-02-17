Dorothie M. Pobereyko (nee Pavich)

MUNSTER, IN - Dorothie M. Pobereyko, age 98, late of Munster, IN and formerly of Hegewisch, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at her residence in Munster. She is survived by daughters: Bettianne (Richard) Hackett, Ruth (David) Lord, Janet (Paul) Sharko and son Paul (Karen) Pobereyko. Also surviving are grandchildren, Lana (Jason) Pekoske, Amanda Sharko, Emily Hackett, Cecily (Tom) Buehler, Matthew and Daniel Pobereyko and six great-grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Dorothie was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Tony, parents, Joseph and Antoinette Pavich, siblings, Lucy (Walter) Ogorek, Ann (Clarence) Ostrom, Nicholas (Ruth Olson) and Joseph (Doris Krolak), nephew, Fred Ostrom and niece, Nadine Burns.