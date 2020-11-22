GRIFFITH, IN - Dorothy A. Barnard (nee Adams), 87, of Griffith, IN, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years Richard; loving children: Gene (Cheryl) Barnard, Barb (Bill) Rhoades, Lisa (Bob) Kauchak; adoring grandchildren: Mike (Emma) Barnard, Eric (Kendra) Barnard, Steven (Kim) Barnard, Matthew Kauchak; three beloved great grandchildren; sister-in-law JoLynn Adams; and numerous additional loving family and friends. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; Steve and Helen Adams; brother Dennis Adams; grandson Kyle Gordon.