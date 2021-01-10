VALPARAISO, IN - Dorothy A. "Dot" McColley, 85, of Valparaiso passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020. She was born August 24, 1935 in Jefferson City, Missouri to become the child of George and Ada (Gray) Dixson. Graduated from Atlantic High School in western Iowa, Dot went on to receive a bachelor's degree from Drake University in Des Moines. She became an accomplished performer on piano and taught piano lessons for decades as well as accompanying the Thomas Jefferson Middle School choir for many years.

In August of 1970 she married Melvin McColley who survives along with her stepsons: Dennis (Debi) McColley of Florida, Mike (Gail) McColley of Gary, IN, son-in-law, Jay Cruz of Valparaiso, and many step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jo Beth Cruz in 2014. Dot surely identified herself by her commitment to the Community Theatre Guild in Valparaiso. Her first stage appearance with the troupe was in Little Mary Sunshine (1964). She created numerous memorable roles including Bloody Mary (South Pacific, 1968), Agnes (Mame, 1971), Momma Rosa (Gypsy, 1985), and Mother Superior, Reverend Mother Mary Regina in the Chicago Street Theatre production of Nunsense (1999). Dot served on the CTG Board from 1970 to 1984. In 1991, Dot and her husband Mel were jointly recognized for their theatrical work with the Fred and Edie Wood Lifetime Achievement Award.