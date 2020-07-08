DYER, IN — Dorothy A. "Dotsi" Rossi (nee Novak), 91, passed away of natural causes at home, surrounded by family, on July 2, 2020. She was late of Dyer, IN, and formerly of Chicago, IL. Born on February 14, 1929, Dotsi was the ninth, and youngest, child of John and Mary (Gole) Novak, who emigrated from Trebnje, Slovenia, to the United States. Dotsi graduated from James H. Bowen High School in Chicago in 1946. One day, as she walked down the street in the neighborhood, James "Smiles" Rossi noticed her, whistled at her, and the rest was history. Married on June 5, 1948, they recently celebrated 72 years together.