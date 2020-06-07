MUNSTER, IN - Dorothy A. Dybel (nee Peters), 83, of Munster, Indiana passed peacefully on June 4, 2020, at home with her loving children Philip Dybel and Michele Dybel. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly fifty years Charles, their infant daughter Dorothy, her parents Herman and Elnora, and her brothers Joe, John (Cynthia), Fritz and Michael. She is also survived by cherished siblings Marie (William) Gruszka, Al (Sara), Paul (Ann), Henry (Lillian), Lawrence (Debbie), Patrick (late Mary Ellen) and Elizabeth (late Michael) Senetar as well as many nieces, nephews, two godchildren, and numerous dear friends.

Dorothy was the second of twelve children born and raised in Calumet City, a Bishop Noll graduate, and a fifty-year Munster resident and St. Thomas More of Munster parishioner. She was deeply involved with the Carmelite Monastery of Munster and Our Lady of Fatima prayer group and enjoyed operating their gift shop for over twenty years. She was an instrumental volunteer at Birth Choice of Hammond and supported many Catholic missions around the world. Dorothy was a bookkeeper for Hammond National Insurance until the birth of her first child; a homemaker; a caregiver; and a dedicated daughter, wife and mother. She was a natural at organizing events, with a knack for running thrift stores. She loved spending time with family and friends especially at the lake or beach. Those who knew Dorothy will remember a vibrant woman: principled, prudent, and certainly resilient. She lived her faith -- discreetly encouraging and helping the people in her life exactly as they needed, and with a beautiful balance of poise and humility. Time spent with Dorothy left one uplifted and smiling.