Dorothy A. Fasiang

Dorothy Ann Fasiang (nee Martinovich)
MERRILLVILLE - Dorothy Ann Fasiang, 93, of Merrillville, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Robert; five children, Susan (Alan) Borsari, Meg (Scott) Murphey, Amy (Dave) Nissen, Katy (Michael) Denight and Rob Fasiang; sister-in-law, Sister M. Brigid SSCM (Martha); eight grandchildren: Gina (Mike) Valerius, Julia Borsari (fiance Matt Huffaker), Gregory Borsari, Sarah (Ben) Brooks, Rachel Nissen (fiance Ben Schoepf), Philip (Ann) Denight, Emily (David) Denight Kelly, and Jeffrey (Brenna) Denight; two great-grandchildren: Louis Valerius and Wiley Denight; and many niece and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; younger brothers, Frank (Marjorie) and Robert (Kathleen) Martinovich; and brothers-in-law, Joseph (Janet) and Thomas (Rosalie) Fasiang.
A Celebration of Life Mass will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Knock Church, 501 163rd St., Calumet City, IL. Family and friends are invited to gather for a visitation from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321, prior to Mass. Due to the pandemic, please attend wearing a mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls or Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius.
