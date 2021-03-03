MUNSTER, IN — Dorothy A. Gregor (nee Szynalik), 85, of Munster, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at her home. She was surrounded by family and members of her care giving team. Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Madeleine (Dean) Moya and Laura (Jeffrey) Jackman; grandchildren: Natalie Moya (Ben Gunderman), Gregory Moya, Jennifer Kowal (Mike Peters), Eric Jackman, Alec Jackman and Joshua Gregor; great-grandchildren, Aiden and Elizabeth Kowal; brother-in-law, Dr. Thomas Gregor; and sister-in-law, Joyce Szynalik. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Sophie Szynalik; husband, Robert Gregor; son, Brian Gregor; and brother, Stanley Szynalik.

Dorothy was born August 29, 1935, in East Chicago, IN. She was a graduate of St. Casimir School in Hammond and was valedictorian of the George Rogers Clark High School class of 1953. She thoroughly enjoyed her secretarial career, first as a stenographer with Standard Oil Company (Whiting Refinery), then as a medical secretary with The Hammond Clinic, and later as supervisor of medical secretaries until her retirement in 1993. She was devout in her Catholic faith and cheerfully gave her time and talent to the Eucharistic and Pastoral Care ministries of St. Thomas More Church for many years. Above all, Dorothy was a selfless, devoted mother and grandmother, always there to lend a listening ear, words of wisdom and a helping hand when her family was in need.