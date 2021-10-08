 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dorothy A. Holler

Dorothy A. Holler

Dorothy A. Holler

ST. JOHN, IN — Dorothy A. Holler, age 74, of St. John, passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021. She is survived by her brother Edward (Carolyn) Nagle; step-son Edward (Robyn) Holler; step-grandchildren: Stefanie, Athena, David, and Alexis; step-great grandchildren: Reece, Mason, Ciera, Aloysius; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband George Holler.

Visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave, in St. John, on Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 10:30 a.m. Burial services will be private.

Dot loved her dogs and looked forward to her travels. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting and donated newborn hats and blankets to the hospital. In lieu of flowers donations to the charity of your choice will be appreciated. www.fagenmillercom

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is violent crime on the rise?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts