Dorothy A. Holler

ST. JOHN, IN — Dorothy A. Holler, age 74, of St. John, passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021. She is survived by her brother Edward (Carolyn) Nagle; step-son Edward (Robyn) Holler; step-grandchildren: Stefanie, Athena, David, and Alexis; step-great grandchildren: Reece, Mason, Ciera, Aloysius; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband George Holler.

Visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave, in St. John, on Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 10:30 a.m. Burial services will be private.

Dot loved her dogs and looked forward to her travels. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting and donated newborn hats and blankets to the hospital. In lieu of flowers donations to the charity of your choice will be appreciated. www.fagenmillercom