PORTAGE, IN - Dorothy A. Lerch (nee Jaworski) age 83, of Portage; formerly of Gary passed away Tuesday, July 31, 2018. She is survived by son, Rick (Ella) Lerch; daughter, Marla (Dan) Nadolski; six grandchildren: Sarah (Matt) Robinson, Katie Lerch, Kyle (Sarah) Lerch, Jessica (Jordynn) Tibbs, Matthew Nadolski, Ethan Nadolski; five great- grandchildren: Izzy Robinson, Allana Harrell, Jayden, Lucas, and William Pressley-Nadolski; sisters- in-law: Mary Jaworski, Nancy Concert, Clara Lerch; and many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband, Richard 'Dick'; parents, Joseph and Agnes Jaworski; brother, Chester; sister, Lillian (Stephen) Spiegla; and last but not least, her beloved cat Lucky.
Dorothy was a graduate of St. Hedwig grade school and Froebel High School, Class of 1952. She was a retired machine operator for ANCO with 34 years of service. Dorothy was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Dorothy was a wonderful mom, grandma, and great-grandma who loved her family and always thought of them first. She was loved by so many and will be missed by all.
Friends and family may call on PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (2700 Willowcreek Rd, Portage) on Friday, August 3, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be at the Pruzin Brothers Chapel on Friday, August 3, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. with Rev. Paul Quanz officiating. Cremation to follow services. Dorothy and Dick will be together again as they will be laid to rest at Abraham Lincoln Cemetery in Elwood, IL.
Family and friends may share an online condolence or memory at www.pruzinfuneralservice.com.