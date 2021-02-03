Dorothy A. Sutkowski (nee Yoder)

Dorothy was born and raised in Hammond, a graduate of Hammond High, class of 1940. She was active in sports like field hockey, tennis and bowling. Dorothy served as a American Red Cross volunteer "gray lady" during WWII. She worked many jobs, including at Standard Equipment as a bookkeeper and comptometer operator for 15 years, White Insurance in Hammond, the Boy Scouts of America office in Munster, and School City of Hammond in the special reading program. Dorothy was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and a longtime faithful member of First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for over 55 years, including the Beginner 2 Department and the high school girls. She faithfully served in the Women's Missionary Society, Pastor Schools and special events. Some her favorite things were dogs,"schnauzers," chocolate cake and turtles "she had a big sweet tooth," and of course, her Chicago Cubs who she cheered on since the 1920s; she followed them to spring training for many years, staying with her niece and nephew in the Phoenix area. Dorothy was honored as one of the oldest Cub fans during a game in AZ and at Wrigley Field. People loved her smile, encouragement and generous heart. She loved the Lord and was a "good and faithful servant."