IN LOVING MEMORY OF DOROTHY ALMASON WIFE, MOTHER, GRANDMA, BEST FRIEND. On Her 11th Anniversary In Heaven 7/15/1928 - 6/27/2009/ Loving you more than words can say, Missing you more each passing day. Devoted & Loving Family, Nancy, Marybeth, Vince, Collin, Brandon, Erica and soon-to-be great-grandson, Baby Brandon Jr.