LOWELL, IN - Dorothy Anderson, 92, of Lowell, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

She is survived by her children, Keith, Paul (Gail), Mark (Tammy), John (Wendy), Gene (Shelly); son in law, Ralph Sweatte; grandchildren, Ryan, Theresa, Eric, Carrie, Lauren, Danielle, Tyler, Lauren, Kristen, Zane, Trinity, William, Whittaker, Genevieve, Michael and Travis; 12 great grandchildren; sister, Mildred Anderson; brother, Henry Schlueter. Preceded in death by her husband, Richard; daughter, Gail Sweatte.

Dorothy was a member of Faith Bible Church. She worked for Calumet Title Company before raising a family.

Visitation, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 PM with Funeral Services, Wednesday, 11:00 AM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial will follow in Lowell Memorial Cemetery with Pastors Chuck Hochmuth and Bill Kortokrax officiating.