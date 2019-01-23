PORTAGE, IN - Dorothy Anderson, 86, of Portage, passed away on January 20, 2019. She was born in Kansas, IL before relocating to Northwest Indiana.
Dorothy was a member of VFW 1563 Women's Auxiliary, and worked for many years at the BMV and at the voting polls. She enjoyed being active - especially walking on the beach and climbing the West Beach stairs. Later in life she became a phenomenal swimmer and talented artist, and began to lift weights in her 80's. She enjoyed 'garage sale-ing' and finding treasures. Her most cherished time was spent with family and friends and hosting holiday celebrations, with Christmas being her favorite. She was a wonderful wife, mother, nana, sister, and best friend who will truly be missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Dorothy is survived by her beloved children: Greg, and Gail (Bill); her treasured grandchildren: Logan and Nikki; brother: Walter Lee; sister: Helen (Dale); and many loving nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her dear husband, Arthur; and sisters: June and Jean.
Visitation will be from 3:00-7:00 PM on Friday, January 25, 2019 at CALUMET PARK HOBART-PORTAGE CHAPEL, 370 North County Line Road, Hobart. Funeral service will be 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 26, 2019 also at the chapel. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. For information, call 219-940-3791 or visit: