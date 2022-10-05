Sep. 30, 1924 - Sep. 28, 2022

HAMMOND, IN - Dorothy Ann Conway, 97, originally of Hammond, IN, passed away on September 28, just two days from her 98th birthday.

Preceded in death by husband Chester William Conway. Survived by daughters: Cheryl Ann Alexander of Lombard IL, Nancy Marie Conway (John Huber) of Libertyville, IL, and Patricia Jean Pitts (V. Peter) of Aurora, IL; six grandchildren: Adam (Vivian), Patrick (Jennifer), Anne (Greg), Stephen (Jennifer), Corbin (Darci), and Daniel (Haley); and eleven great-grandchildren: Nathaniel, Benjamin, Mav, Owen, Clara, Samuel, Jacob, Ryan, William, Calvin and Gabriella. Also survived by her sister, Eileen Smith.

Funeral services will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hammond on Friday, October 7, 2022. Visitation 9:00 a.m., Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at the Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville.

Dorothy was a graduate of Griffith High School and St. Margarent School of Nursing where she received her R.N. Dorothy worked for 35 years as a devoted nurse at St. Margaret Hospital in Hammond.

Dorothy was very active in church and community life. She belonged to the St. Joseph Alter and Rosary Society, The Rosary and Funeral choir of St. Joseph Church and she was a Eucharistic Minister for many years at St. Joseph's.

If a dictionary had a picture next to the word "altruistic", it would be a picture of Dorothy. Dorthy was selfless: always putting the needs of others before her own, she was the epitome of love and care for others. She loved her coffee and maple donuts... and made the best apple slices in the universe!

In lieu of flowers, Dorothy requests that donations be made to St. Jude's Childrens Hospital.