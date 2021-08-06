Dorothy Ann (Kado) Karner

Oct. 13, 1936 — Aug. 3, 2021

VALPRAISO, IN — Dorothy Ann (Kado) Karner, age 84 of Valparaiso, IN passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 in Munster, IN. She was born on October 13, 1936 in Valparaiso, IN to John and Catherine (Batz) Kado.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Amy (Bob) Hoernig; son, Kevin (Debbie) Karner; granddaughter, Mary Zromkowski; grandson, Matt Moats; great-grand daughter, Eleanor Zromkowski; her second family, the Seibert's and the Jorgensen's and special friend, Audra Peterson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Karner; father, John Kado; mother, Catherine Kado and sister, Carol Kado.

Dorothy was the previous owner of Barbara's Pastry Shop. She was a real people person and enjoyed talking and getting to know everyone. Dorothy enjoyed baby sitting and spending time with all of her families.

There are no services planned at this time. EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME was entrusted with arrangements. Memorial donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to the William J Riley Memorial Residence at 511 Otis Bowen Dr. Munster, IN 46321. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.