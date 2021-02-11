April 4, 1932 - Feb. 9, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Dorothy Ann Keller, age 88, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

Dorothy is survived by her children: Lee (Susan) Keller, Jr., Karen (Anthony) Skowronski, Nancy Keller, Terry (Shirley) Keller; daughter-in-law, Peggy; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Keller, Sr.; parents: Earl and Mary Westerman; son, David; brother, Earl Westerman Jr.; sister, Evelyn Brunn.

Dorothy had many talents and interests. She loved to travel, paint, make jewelry, bake and love on her family. She shared these talents with her family and community as a Cedar Lake Lady Lioness. Dorothy was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.

Private arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Dorothy's name to St. Mary Catholic Church in Crown Point.

