Dorothy B. Nallenweg (nee Malinowski)

and Robbie (Chelsea); and six great-grandchildren: Brayden, Hailey, Charlotte, Eva, Olivia and Emma and her nephew Edward J. (Yvonne). She was born in East Chicago and a graduate of the Class of 1953 from Roosevelt High School. She was a prominent member of the St. Michael the Archangel Church formerly in East Chicago and now in Cedar Lake and was a part of the choir from a young age. Dorothy continued singing in the choir well into her 70's. With her husband Richard, she helped operate the weekly church bingo for 25 plus years and enjoyed traveling – especially to Las Vegas several times a year. Married in 1956, Richard and Dorothy were blessed to celebrate their 50th years of marriage before Richard's passing. She was always so proud of her children, grandchildren, and when her first great-grandchild was born, she was especially thankful to have lived to become a great-grandmother. May she rest in peace and let the perpetual light shine upon her. She was loved by many and will be missed by more.