Dorothy Brozinski, age 95, of Griffith (formerly of East Side of Chicago), passed away on February 18, 2023. She is survived by her children: Audrey (late Charlie) Jokerst, Kathy (Alex) Aloia, Joni (Warren) Mrowczynski, John (Kitty) Brozinski, Nancy (Rodney) Bozinovich; grandchildren: Kelly, Jeff, Carey, Chris, Haley, Justin, Nikki, Aaron, Jessica, Joe, Lexi, and Zac; great-grandchildren: Ryan, Hannah, Alex, Emma, Savanna, Ava, Ty, Wyatt, Sawyer, Ben, Abby, Max, Brooke, and Jack.

She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Susan Lopota, husband Gene, grandson Kyle, and by her siblings Joe and Marylou.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday February 22, at 12:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park (45th) Ave, Griffith, Indiana. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, Illinois.

Friends may meet with the family on Wednesday February 22, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at White Funeral Home.

Dorothy was the former owner of Jennette's in Burnham, Illinois, and a former member (50 years) of Annunciata Catholic Church in the East Side of Chicago. She loved reading, working puzzles, walking, and spending time with her family. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association in Dorothy's memory.

