Dorothy C. Banicki (nee Kamedula)
NORMAL/FORMERLY OF CALUMET CITY, IL - Dorothy C. Banicki (nee Kamedula), age 93, of Normal, formerly of Calumet City, Chicago and Rochelle, Illinois passed away November 22, 2021. She is survived by her loving sons: Guy (Andrea) and Gary (Jenni). Dorothy was the cherished grandmother of: Angie (Mark), J.J. (Aude), Adam, Brandon, Matthew and Andrew and the proud great-grandmother of Charlotte. She was a beloved aunt, cousin and friend to many and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Dorothy was preceded in death by her son Joey and husband Joseph.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. from CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 248 155th Place, Calumet City, Illinois to St. Andrew the Apostle Church for a 12:00 noon Mass of Christian Burial followed by Interment Services at Holy Cross Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather for the visitation on Wednesday morning from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family appreciated which will be directed to hospice.
