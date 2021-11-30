NORMAL/FORMERLY OF CALUMET CITY, IL - Dorothy C. Banicki (nee Kamedula), age 93, of Normal, formerly of Calumet City, Chicago and Rochelle, Illinois passed away November 22, 2021. She is survived by her loving sons: Guy (Andrea) and Gary (Jenni). Dorothy was the cherished grandmother of: Angie (Mark), J.J. (Aude), Adam, Brandon, Matthew and Andrew and the proud great-grandmother of Charlotte. She was a beloved aunt, cousin and friend to many and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Dorothy was preceded in death by her son Joey and husband Joseph.