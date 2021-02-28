Dorothy Dian "Dolly" Pavlakovic

HOBART, IN - Dorothy Dian "Dolly" Pavlakovicm age 87, of Hobart, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021. She was born on July 14, 1933 to the late Nickolas and Maggie Pavlakovic. Dorothy was a 1951 graduate of Hobart High School and also a graduate of the Medical College of Georgia. She was a nurse and retired in 1988 from the US Army Nurse Corp. Dorothy was a member of the Croatian Fraternal Union Lodge 170, Club of Retired Croatians, Northwest Indiana Retirees Club, Inc, Merrillville Senior Citizens, Heritage Quilters, and St. Anne Confraternity of Christian Mothers. She was a charter member of Women In Military Service to America and also belonged to the Retired Army Nurse Corps Assoc., The Retired Officers Association, American Legion Post 454, International Women Veterans Golf Association, Holder of the Order of Military Medical Merit, Legion Merit.