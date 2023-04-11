Dec. 13, 1932 - April 6, 2023

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Dorothy (Dolly) Butkovic (nee Popovich) formerly of South Chicago, IL passed away on Thursday April 6, 2023, at the age of 90 at her home with son Peter and daughter Beth at her side and her heavenly son Bobby shining above with his arms wide open. She was an amazing mother, wife, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and faithful friend.

She is survived by her daughter Beth Butkovic and son Peter (Barbara) Butkovic, daughter-in-law Karen (Jeff) Gard; three grandchildren: Ashley, Luke (Samantha) and Sarah; four grandchildren; Noah, Carter, Annabella, Dexter; sister-in-law Rosanne Popovich and numerous nieces and nephews, Preceded in death by her loving husband George, her son Bobby Butkovic and brothers Joe and Mike Popovich.

Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church in Lansing, IL with the funeral services beginning at 1:00 p.m. with V. Rev. Dr. Milos Vesin officiating. At rest Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN.

Dolly was a member of the Church Kolo of Serbian Sisters and the Senior Social Club.