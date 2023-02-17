CROWN POINT - Dorothy "Dolly" Hrnjak, 91, of Crown Point, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Joy Varella; her loving dog, Suzie; and many dear nieces and nephews, extended family and good friends. She is preceded in death by her devoted husband, George; parents, Ignac and Monika Antos; and sisters: Ann Romanko, Wanda Piazza, and Evelyn Milakovich.

Dorothy was a lifelong resident of the region and retired from U.S. Steel. She was caring and kind and was an animal lover. She never let a stray dog or cat go hungry. In honor of her compassion for animals, please make donations to the Hobart Humane Society. She will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know her.

Memorial services will be Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM with visitation from 10:00 AM until time of service. CALUMET PARK FUNERAL (7535 Taft Street, Merrillville, Indiana). Interment to follow at a later date. For more information, call 219-736-5840 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com