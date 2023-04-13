Aug. 27, 1929 - April 7, 2023

MUNSTER, IN - Dorothy Dominik, 93, of Munster, Indiana, beloved wife of the late Chester Dominik, died on Good Friday, April 7, 2023.

She is survived by five children: Jerry (Linda) Dominik, Colleen (Randy) Schultz, Mike (Jeanne) Dominik, Susan, and Chester, Jr. She was a loving grandmother to Eric Dominik, Jeremy Dominik, Kenneth Schultz, Kristin (Adam) Kuszak, Kerry (Drew) Boatright, Mark Dominik, and Daniel (Holly) Dominik. She was a loving great-grandmother to Keira and Peter Kuszak and Olivia Boatright. She is also survived by brother-in-law Rev. Stanley Dominik, sister-in-law Irene (late Matthew) Matz, and sister-in-law Pearl (late John) Dominik, along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her siblings: Sophie Pataky, Catherine Desatnik, Edward Dobrowalski, Helen (late Ted) Mackoviak, Minnie (late Leo) Ledwon, Ann (late Frank) Mierzwa, Victoria (late Edward) Kolbert, as well as in-laws: Sophie (late Joseph) Hapak, Joseph (Mary) Dominik, Marie (late Joseph) Hruskocy, Anne (late Herman) Radde, and Johnny (Pearl) Dominik.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St, Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Avenue in Munster, Indiana. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023 at BURNS KISH FUNERAL HOME. 8415 Calumet Avenue, Munster, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Share Foundation or Hospice of the Calumet Area would be appreciated. www.burnskish.com