Dorothy "Dottie" Rae Doctor (nee Smith)

Nov. 6, 1933 - Sep. 16, 2022

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Dorothy "Dottie" Rae (nee Smith) Doctor, 88, of Schererville, Indiana, passed away on September 16, 2022. She was born November 6, 1933 in Schererville to Clarence and Cecilia (nee Grimmer) Smith. Dottie is survived by her four children: Nanette (Paul) Michalec, Ursula Doctor, Thomas (Susan) Doctor, and Patrice (Patrick) Rakers; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and sister, Cecilia Rieckhoff. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Elmer Doctor; her parents; brothers: Thomas Smith and John Smith; and sister, Patricia Michael.

Dottie's call to a lifetime of service began as a faithful member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Schererville. Dottie was active in the Parish serving as Co-Chair of the Festival Fish Fry for many years as well as volunteering to sell Festival Big Tickets. She also stayed active at the School volunteering as a substitute teacher and she served on the St. Michael School Board.

Dottie then turned her focus to the Schererville community and joined the Schererville Civic Funds, Inc. in 1975. She served the Civic Funds for over 40 years, holding positions as Board Member and President and, upon retiring, was named Board Member Emeritus. Dottie also began working as a poor relief clerk for the St. John Township Trustee in 1976. With the support of Trustee Gerry Scheub, Dottie established a food pantry at the Trustee's office as an additional source to help feed the underprivileged. Dottie worked at the Trustee's office for 20 years.

In the early 1980's, Dottie and Elmer organized the St. Vincent DePaul Ministry, now known as the Good Samaritans Ministry, at St. Michael Parish. Dottie and Elmer created a food pantry at St. Michael Parish and spent decades coordinating food drives, tiNieffify delivering food to the needy, working with the Sisters of Charity, Salvation Army and the St. John Township Office through the Good Samaritans Ministry. Dottie also served as a greeter at St. Michael Parish Masses and funerals.

Dottie lived a life serving others and helping feed the poor. She will be remembered most for her determination and commitment to meeting the need that she saw in her community. She was a loving mother and grandma, a woman of strong faith who was loved dearly and will be missed greatly.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church in Merrillville. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. at the Church. Interment will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Schererville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Schererville Civic Funds, Inc., P.O. Box 5, Schererville, IN 46375 or St. Michael the Archangel Good

Samaritans, 1 Wilhelm St., Schererville, IN 46375.

LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME - 219-322-6616