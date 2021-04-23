Dorothy E. Balicki (nee Drewniak)

July 6, 1936 — April 19, 2021

ST. JOHN, IN — Dorothy E. Balicki (nee Drewniak), 84, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021, at her daughter's home in St. John, Indiana. She is survived by her four loving children: Mark Balicki, Thomas (Kathy) Balicki, Carol (Randy) Wiersma and Kevin (Gina) Balicki; loving grandchildren: Ryan Balicki, John Balicki, Mark (Ashley) Balicki, Tori (Billy) Hays, Tommy Balicki, Brett Balicki, Jessica (Phil) Pawlowski, Brandon (Alexandra) Balicki and Emma Balicki; great-grandma to Jude and Miles Balicki, Nolan Hays and two babies on the way; dearest sister of Lucille (late Edward) Szymoniak. Preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; granddaughter, Taylor Balicki; siblings: Stanley, Emil (Bernice), Henry (Marge), Chester and Donald Drewniak, Sophie (Nick) Mihalic, Stella (Andy) Briski and Mary Drewniak.

Dorothy was born on July 6, 1936, in East Chicago, Indiana, to Walenty and Victoria Drewniak and was a longtime resident of Highland, Indiana. She was the youngest of 10 children. Dorothy was head cashier for Sterk's Super Foods for over 40 years. She was a Secular Franciscan and served the poor and homeless at Port Ministries in Chicago for many years. She also served as a eucharistic minister for Our Lady of Grace church.