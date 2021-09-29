Dorothy E. Bishop (Vince)

HOBART, IN — Dorothy Bishop, age 87, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

She is survived by her loving children: Elizabeth (Joe Allande) Howard and Mark (Dotty) Bishop; grandchildren: Eddie (Yeonae) Ooms, Jr., Jennifer (Alex) Gilger, Zachary (Alex) Bishop, Jessica (Christopher) Ashlock and Harley (Brian) Corder; great grandchildren: Lucien, Killian, Torin, Krishna and Hunter; sister, Mary Ann (Jim) Egizio and sister-in-law, Cynthia Vince.

Preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Bishop.

Dorothy was a Reference Librarian for 20 years with Lake County Public Library. She was a longtime parishioner and lector of St Stephen, Martyr Catholic church. Dorothy was a woman who loved to live life. Her love for traveling has taken her all over the world. When she wasn't traveling, Dorothy loved to read, watch Jeopardy, and play piano. She also loved her time spent performing in plays and one woman shows.