GRIFFITH, IN - Dorothy E. Craven age 78 of Griffith, IN passed away January 23, 2019. She is survived by three sons: Scott (Rikke) Craven, Mark (Sandi) Craven, Richard Craven; seven grandchildren Dustin Patterson, Sarah, Paul, Amanda, Garrett, Matias and Lucas Craven, five great-grandchildren, one sister Arlene Jarvela, many nieces and nephews, preceded in death by her husband John, parents, one brother, two sisters.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday January 29,2019, 10:00 AM at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME 9039 Kleinman Rd (two blocks south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN Rev. Robert Parnell officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Monday January 28,2019 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.