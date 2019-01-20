HOBART, IN - Dorothy E. Fabian (nee Biel), age 80, of Hobart, passed away on Sunday, January 13, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Dorothy was a lifelong resident of Hobart and retired from the University of Chicago in 2003. She joined the St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary as a volunteer in 2006 and was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for 50 years.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Douglas (Sally) Fabian of Merrillville; daughter, Katherine Novetske of Hobart; granddaughter, Melissa (Justin) Kinder and great grandchildren Brayden and Brielle Kinder of Valparaiso; grandson, Andrew Novetske and great grandchildren, Gare and Silas of Hobart; grandson, Benjamin (Michelle) Novetske and great grandson, Bentley of Valparaiso.
Dorothy was preceded in passing by her son, Andrew James Fabian; beloved parents, John and Angeline Biel; brother, Edward (Delores) Biel; and fiancé, Edward Bielanski of Chicago.
In honor of Dorothy's long standing wishes, there will not be any traditional services. Following cremation, her cremains and those of her son, Andrew, will be interred at Holy Cross Cemetery near her parents at a later date.
A Celebration of Dorothy's life will take place on Sunday, January 27, 2019 at County Line Orchard in the small barn, 200 S County Line Rd, Hobart, IN 46342 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. All family and friends are encouraged to attend.
