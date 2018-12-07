PORTAGE, IN - Dorothy E. (Hentschel) Binder of Portage, IN went home to the Lord on December 5, 2018. She was born on July 3, 1938 in Chicago, IL to Carl and Marie Hentschel.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Brian (Beth) Binder; sister, Charleen (Tim) Smurdon; and sisters-in-law, Margaret Hentschel and Lois (Hentschel) Gardner; grandchildren, Zachary, Luke and Megan Gipson and Benjamin and Samuel Binder and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene (Gene) Binder; daughter, Brenda (Binder) Gipson; brothers, Bill and Jim Hentschel.
Dorothy was a member of the Portage Community Bible Church and a past member of the Portage Garden Club. She taught for 18 years at Hope Lutheran Kindergarten and was a Partner in Hope at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Tennessee.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368 with Pastor Ron Smith officiating. Private burial to take place at a later date. Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 8, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Portage Salvation Army, 799 Capitol Rd., Valparaiso, IN 46385 or Portage Community Bible Church Scholarship Fund, 2748 Willowdale Rd., Portage, IN 46368. Online condolences to the family may be made at ee-fh.com.