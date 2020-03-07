SUN CITY, AZ - Dorothy E. Hull "Dot", age 76, of Sun City, Arizona, formerly of Portage, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020. She was born in Gary, Indiana on January 17, 1944 to the late Paul and Kathryn (nee McDonald) Gritton.

Dorothy is survived by her loving family, her husband, Thomas Hull whom she was married to for fifty years; her son, Eric (Rachael) Hull; granddaughters, Kathryn, Meghan, Morgan, Gabrielle; step grandchildren, Alexander Miller, Ethan Miller; sister, Carolyn Steffanelli (nee Gritton), and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Scott Hull, her sister, Joyce Smith (nee Gritton), and her brother Richard Gritton.

Dorothy was a 1962 graduate of Lew Wallace High School in Gary, Indiana, and attended Roosevelt University in Chicago. She was a paralegal at Martin & Bonnett in Phoenix, Arnold & Kadjin in Chicago, and Theodoros, Anderson, & Tauber in Merrillville. Dorothy was a proud member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She was an avid NASCAR fan and could often be seen in the stands at the Phoenix raceway. She loved to take road trips with her family, and she loved to share her love of cooking and baking.

A funeral service for Dorothy will be held Monday, March 9, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. with Father Roger Bower officiating at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave. Portage, IN 46368. She will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, next to her son, Scott. Visitation will take place just prior to the service on Monday from 10:00 a.m. -12:00 Noon at the funeral home. For more information, please call 219-762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.