Dorothy Eggebrecht (nee Freeburn)

Her hobbies consisted of traveling, completing word searches, cross word puzzles, playing B-I-N-G-O, and reading any and every book in sight no matter what the genre was. In her earlier years she liked to be part of different dance groups and her career consisted of breeding and showing dogs. Her family will remember her as a free spirit who genuinely did her own thing. She was very eccentric and the beat of her own drum will play on forever in their hearts.