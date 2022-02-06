Dorothy Eggebrecht (nee Freeburn)

Sept. 7, 1937 - Feb. 3, 2022
PORTAGE - Dorothy (nee Freeburn) Eggebrecht, age 84, of Portage, IN, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022. Dorothy was born September 7, 1937 to the late Robert and Mary (Lewis) Freeburn in Chicago, IL.
She leaves behind her daughter, Mary (Dennis) Sandelski; grandchildren: Graham Sandelski, Morgan Sandelski, Quinn Sandelski; nephew, Stephen (Richard) Braddock; and grand-nephew, Dylan Braddock.
Dorothy is welcomed into eternity by her husband of 34 years, Richard Eggebrecht, and sister, Barbara (nee Freeburn) Miller.
Her hobbies consisted of traveling, completing word searches, cross word puzzles, playing B-I-N-G-O, and reading any and every book in sight no matter what the genre was. In her earlier years she liked to be part of different dance groups and her career consisted of breeding and showing dogs. Her family will remember her as a free spirit who genuinely did her own thing. She was very eccentric and the beat of her own drum will play on forever in their hearts.
A public visitation for Dorothy will be held Thursday, February 10, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307. A funeral service begin at 12:00 PM with Deacon Jim Caristi officiating. Burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in the Garden of Eternal Love.
