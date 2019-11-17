SLINGER, WI - Dorothy Eggerding Bein (nee Stellhorn), 99, of Slinger, WI died on Thursday, October 31, 2019.
On September 12, 1920 she was born to the late Arthur and Frieda (nee Schumacher) Stellhorn in Watertown, WI.
Dorothy married Milferd Eggerding in 1945. She served as a teacher at Immanuel Lutheran Elementary School. They lived in Valparaiso, IN, where she had three children, Daniel, Philip and then Michael, who unfortunately died at childbirth. She lost Milferd in a tragic car accident in 1959.
Dorothy married Donald Bein in 1974 and moved to Glendale, WI. Dorothy and Don traveled the world during their time together before Don died in 2005.
Dorothy enjoyed art, both creating and viewing, gardening, and cooking. She was a gutsy bridge player and devoted Christian. She had a life well-lived and was loved dearly by all who knew her.
Those Dorothy leaves behind many to cherish her memory.
A memorial service in remembrance of Dorothy will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at St. Luke Lutheran Church, Slinger WI.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Valparaiso University in Dorothy's name is appreciated by the family.
