Dorothy Eileen Foltz

Dorothy was a lifelong member of St. Paul Catholic Church where she attended mass daily for decades. Her pious nature endowed her with a grateful heart that brought peace and joy to her life. Not without personal vices, she was an unrepentant smoker, reveled in reading mystery novels, and was never without a new joke to tell every day to amuse those crossing her path. Never complaining, despite ample reasons, she was eternally thankful, bringing good spirits to all she could. Her employment as a secretary in the Porter County Extension Office for 43 years was testimony to her sense of dedication.