Dorothy Ellen Goodwin
DYER, IN — Dorothy Ellen Goodwin, 94 of Dyer, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2020, at her residence in Dyer, Indiana. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Diana Goodwin, of Dyer, IN; brothers, Jerry Haseman and Bill Haseman, of Jasonville, IN, John Haseman, of Dugger, IN, and Roy Haseman of New Port Richie, FL; sister, Thelma Cooprider, of Bloomington, IN; grandchildren, Jason (Kim) Goodwin and Jodi (Derek) Zook, both of Yorkville, IL; great–grandchildren, Andrew Zook, Joe Zook, Luke Zook, Jesse Goodwin and Jake Goodwin, all of Yorkville, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Goodwin; and son, Harold Goodwin; sisters, Wilma Sampson and Catherine Griffith; and brother, Fred Haseman.
BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, entrusted with private burial services. In lieu of flowers, donation to Calumet Hospice in Munster would be appreciated.
