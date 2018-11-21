Dorothy Freville, age 93, beloved wife, loving mother and grandma passed peacefully surrounded by her family on November 14, 2018 in Columbus, OH. She was born on November 18, 1924 in Gary, IN, daughter of Joseph and Ingred Swetlick. She graduated from William A. Wirt High School in Gary, IN in 1942. On April 16, 1947, she married Charles (Chuck) A. Freville. Before moving to Dublin, Ohio in 2011, they were long time members of Augustana Lutheran Church in Hobart, IN and a current member of Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Columbus, OH. She was a terrific homemaker and cook. Anyone who came to visit her home was treated to delicious home-made baked goods.
Dorothy is survived by her children: Barbara (Freville) Jackson; Charles E. (Glenn Chappatta) Freville; grandchildren: Michelle (Charley) Maghes; Christopher Freville; David (Emilia) Jackson; great grandchildren: Sarah, Megan and Emily Maghes and Levi Jackson. Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 68 years.
Calling hours at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft Street, Merrillville, IN 46410 on Friday, November 23 from 2:00 - 5:00 PM. A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, November 24 at 10:00 AM, also at the chapel. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, 2305 W. 73rd Avenue, Merrillville, IN 46410. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Dorothy's name may be made to Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2480 W. Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, OH 43235.