CROWN POINT, IN — Dorothy G. Voss, (nee Vree), 92, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of South Holland, IL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Floyd "Joe" Voss. Loving mother of Nancy (Glen) Wiersema, Barry (late Pam) Voss, and Craig (late Mary) Voss. Cherished grandmother of Carli (Karl) Doorn, Chad (Michelle) Wiersema, Conan (Sheri) Wiersema, Brian Todd and Kevin Todd; great-grandmother of many great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Lois (late Charles) Kreml, Rich (Darlene) Vree, and the late Hank (Martha) Vree. Dorothy was loved by many and will be dearly missed.