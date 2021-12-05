Dec. 29, 1928 - Nov. 13, 2021
PORTAGE, IN - Dorothy Grammas (nee McSemek), age 92, of Portage, IN, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Dorothy was born in East Chicago, IN on December 29, 1928.
Dorothy leaves to cherish her memory her children: Dave Grammas, Jerry (Debbie) Grammas, Sandy (Dave) Povlinski and Ron (Deb) Grammas; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, with the 6th and 7th great-grandchildren due in 2022.
In addition to her husband, Steve, Dorothy was preceded in death by her two infant sons: Steven and Gary Grammas; as well as her brother, Ray McSemek; and sisters: Jean Nimon and Alice McSemek; and her grandson, Eric Grammas.
Dorothy graduated from East Chicago Roosevelt High School in 1946 and worked at Inland Steel in the laboratory, where she met Steve Grammas. They were married on January 21, 1956 at St. Mary Catholic Church in East Chicago, IN and enjoyed 62 years of marriage before his passing in 2018.
After marriage, Dorothy stayed at home to raise her children. She was the best wife and mother and was very active in the lives of her children and grandchildren. Her main role was that of manager of the Grammas house. She spent countless hours carting her kids to sports practices and games, always cheering them along the way. She was an active room mother for each of her children, always giving them the great example of volunteer service. She was the best proofreader around, and you were foolish if you submitted any paper without her review first. She loved her coffee, potato chips, anything with extra butter on it, reading her newspaper late at night, and later in life, ballroom dancing with Steve. After her kids left home, she and Steve took up bicycling to stay fit, riding hundreds of miles every summer. She loved family vacations, especially camping, and later in life, fishing with Steve on Lake Erie.
Dorothy loved her Catholic faith and was a member of Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church in Portage for over 57 years.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, December 11, 2021 DIRECTLY at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Ave., Portage, IN 46368 with Fr. Kevin McCarthy officiating. There will be Visitation one hour prior to the time of Mass. Inurnment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL.
To express your condolences, visit Dorothy's online guestbook