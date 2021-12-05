Dorothy Grammas (nee McSemek)

After marriage, Dorothy stayed at home to raise her children. She was the best wife and mother and was very active in the lives of her children and grandchildren. Her main role was that of manager of the Grammas house. She spent countless hours carting her kids to sports practices and games, always cheering them along the way. She was an active room mother for each of her children, always giving them the great example of volunteer service. She was the best proofreader around, and you were foolish if you submitted any paper without her review first. She loved her coffee, potato chips, anything with extra butter on it, reading her newspaper late at night, and later in life, ballroom dancing with Steve. After her kids left home, she and Steve took up bicycling to stay fit, riding hundreds of miles every summer. She loved family vacations, especially camping, and later in life, fishing with Steve on Lake Erie.