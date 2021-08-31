 Skip to main content
ELKHART, IN - Dorothy H. Kadas (nee Huha), age 88 of Elkhart, IN formerly of East Chicago, IN passed away Friday, August 27, 2021. She is survived by two children: Kim (Devona) Kadas and Arlette Kadas. Preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Basil and Mary Huha; husband, William Kadas; son, Brian Kadas.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 12:00 noon at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN with Rev. Fr. Lev Holowaty officiating. Burial to follow at Holy Ghost Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon Wednesday morning.

Dorothy retired from Monon and CSX Railroad. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com

