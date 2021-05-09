PORTAGE, IN - Dorothy Hiltrop (nee Crnkovich-McKaskle), age 83 of Portage IN formerly of Crown Point passed away on May 4, 2021 peacefully at home. She is survived by her cherished daughter Renee "Nee' ", adored son-in-law Peter Drasic her "sonny boy" and grand-doggie Buster.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her mother Anna Grahovac-Crnkovich; brother Joseph Crnkovich, sister MaryAnn Luebcke; niece Pam Thomen and nephew Kenny Crnkovich. She will be missed by nieces and nephews: Joseph (Deb) Crnkovich, Candy Parsons, Greg (Laura) Crnkovich, Larry (Lynn) Luebcke, Penny (Alan) Sirbas-Hehr, Jerry (Kim) Luebcke, and many great and great-great nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Vicky and Debbie for their constant clinical and loving care. Dorothy will be fondly remembered for her extravagant parties with buffets that included only her homemade recipes and sending greeting cards for every occasion. Taking photos, scrapbooking "bookscrapping" was her joy in documenting a lifetime of memories of her family and friends. Dorothy graduated from Washington HS East Chicago. She was employed by the Pennsylvania RR, SOB's Restaurant and retired from the Crown Point School System.

"Mom ..I will miss you every minute of every day. Thank you for having lived your life for me. You were my Mom, Dad and sibling. You are my heart. I love you. Your Nee' "

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. The funeral will take place at 6:30 p.m. with Rev. Steve Loncar officiating. www.burnsfuneral.com