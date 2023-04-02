March 8, 1932 - March 22, 2023
DYER, IN - Our Dear Mother, Dorothy I. Semenyna, "Dottie," sadly passed away at the age of 90. She was a wonderful mother who was always there when we needed her. She had many friends and was a beloved member of St. John, Indiana. She devoted her life to helping others in the Mental Health Community of Ludaman Center.
Dorothy "Dottie" was predeceased by her Loving Husband of 64 yrs., Nestor "Ness." She has three surviving children: John (Valerie), David (Janet) and Denise (Mike). She is also survived by five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Services will be private.