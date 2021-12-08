Dorothy J. Clements

CALUMETY CITY, IL — Dorothy J. Clements, age 91 of Calumet City, IL, went home to her Lord and Savior on Friday, December 3, 2021. She is survived by her beloved husband of 71 years, John Clements; son-in-law: James Jones; grandchildren: Jamie (Paul) Collins and Lauren Jones; and great grandchildren: Anthony, Phoenix, Alli, Abbey, and Jessie; and several nieces and a nephew. Also surviving are close friends Darlene (Wally) Kacanowski and caretaker and friend: Lizzie (Mike) Ciastko. Dorothy was preceded in death by her two children: Gregg Clements and Laura Jones; and brother Bill (late Ruth) Springer.

Friends may visit with Dorothy's family on Thursday, December 9, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. The funeral service will begin at noon. Burial will be private.

Dorothy was a member of the 1st Presbyterian Church in Calumet City where she was a past Deacon and sang in the church choir. She was an avid bowler. She loved Nippon and green glass antiques, crocheting, and traveling with her husband John. She was a die-hard Cubs fan and Bulls fan, and she loved her 9:00 PM popcorn.