Nov. 8, 1936 - May 10, 2022

LYNWOOD - Dorothy J. Follmar (nee O'Connor) age 85 of Lynwood, IL passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Dorothy is survived by her loving children: Edward (Kim) Follmar, Frank (Dawn) Follmar, Gene (Kim) Follmar, Robin (Bud) Ward, and Chris (Ann) Follmar. Loving grandmother of: Kristy, Eric (Vanessa), Ryan (Maggie), Clayton, Alex (Joe), Miles (Amanda), Shannon, Lauren, Nicole, Andrew, Kylie, Summer; and great-grandmother of: Kay, Everly, Evie, Etta, and Asher. Also surviving is her sister, Maureen (Ed) Williamson; and brother, Timothy (Bonnie) O'Connor; and many loving nieces; nephews; and friends.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Follmar; son, Donald; granddaughter, Jordan; grandson, Thomas; parents, Arthur and Lucille O'Connor; sister, Patricia Jernigan; and brother, Dan O'Connor.

Funeral services for Dorothy will be held on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL with Deacon Jim Renwick officiating. Dorothy will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 A.M. until time of service.

Dorothy was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Dorothy loved to gamble. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her grandchildren. She loved to be outside and took great pride in her garden. She had a beautiful smile and a contagious laugh and she always made you feel welcome. She was loved by many and she will be truly missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Dorothy's name to Echo Hospice, 9008 Cline Ave., Suite 7, Highland, IN 46322 would be appreciated.